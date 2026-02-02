AHDB adds first-ever summer TV push to British pork campaign

AHDB is taking British pork on to television this summer for the first time, as its flagship marketing campaign returns in 2026 following record levels of consumer demand.

The ‘British pork. But not as you know it’ campaign will run in three high-impact bursts next year, beginning with a TV-led phase in February, followed by a new summer appearance and a further push in the autumn.

The expanded schedule comes after previous phases delivered the strongest results on record, with pork purchase intent climbing to 84%.

Measures of versatility, value and ease of preparation also reached new highs, with television identified as a key driver of recall and persuasion among consumers.

AHDB said the results demonstrate pork’s growing appeal at a time when shoppers are seeking affordable and flexible meal options.

Retail data supports that trend, with primary pork volumes rising by 2.7% in the 52 weeks to 28 December, as consumers look for cost-effective proteins for everyday meals.

The addition of a summer TV campaign marks a significant shift in approach, designed to keep British pork front of mind beyond traditional seasonal peaks.

A new summer-focused advert will run alongside existing campaign assets, retaining the established branding while introducing a fresher, more seasonal feel.

Dishes featured will include pork burgers and harissa pork kebabs, highlighting pork’s suitability for barbecues and lighter meals as well as its versatility beyond more traditional formats.

AHDB said running the campaign across multiple seasons helps ensure British pork remains competitive in a crowded protein market and reflects how people are cooking and eating throughout the year.

All three phases will be supported by a mix of broadcast, on-demand video and digital channels, alongside social media activity.

Influencers and recipe-led content will continue to play a central role, showcasing simple, accessible dishes, including meals that can feed a family of four for £6.

Carrie McDermid, head of domestic marketing at AHDB, said the expanded schedule would help maintain momentum for the sector.

“Expanding British pork. But not as you know it to include a summertime campaign is an exciting next step,” she said.

“It allows us to keep British pork relevant all year round and to connect with consumers around different food occasions.”

McDermid said the campaign was designed to support demand for levy payers. “By showing how you can feed a family for £6 with healthy British dishes, we’re continuing to build momentum and support demand for the sector,” she said.

AHDB said the latest activity builds on strong engagement from earlier phases, alongside evidence that British pork consumption continues to rise.