AHDB and ITN launch new programme dispelling myths around livestock

A new programme aiming to showcase the importance of livestock and the role the sector plays in feeding the population sustainably has launched.

AHDB has partnered with ITN TV studios to develop the news-style programme 'Farming a Greener Future'.

Launched today (23 November), it aims to showcase the positive impact of livestock on the environment and the UK food system.

The programme will explore key themes, including dispelling the myths around livestock.

Livestock agriculture is perceived to be one of the biggest contributors towards climate change and pollution.

However, by 2050, the global population is expected to reach nearly 10 billion, and to meet dietary demands food production must increase by 70%.

AHDB said the sector could hold the key to creating a sustainable food system, with a positive impact on the environment.

Tim Rycroft, CEO of AHDB, said the levy board was "delighted to be part of this unique opportunity for British agriculture to share its story".

"Demonstrating just some of the many ways it is innovating and adapting to reduce its environmental impact," he added.

"With livestock a cornerstone and integral to its future sustainability, we are proud to support British farming in building a resilient food system which provides food for all."

The programme, anchored by journalist and news presenter Duncan Golestani from the ITN London studio, looks at the positive contribution livestock makes to society.

It explores several key themes, including livestock’s role in providing and supporting nature-based solutions to climate change.

Nina Harrison-Bell, head of ITN Business, added: "Farming a Greener Future shines a light on the work going on in the sector and the many benefits of livestock farming, such as the nutritious food for the global population, the jobs it provides and positive impacts for our planet."

The programme is hosted on the ITN Business content hub, NewScientist.com and AHDB's website.