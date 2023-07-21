AHDB and ITN to create film dispelling myths around livestock

AHDB has partnered with ITN TV studios to develop a film showcasing the importance of livestock and the role the sector plays in feeding the population sustainably.

The film, which is due to launch in November, aims to showcase the positive impact of livestock on the environment and the UK food system.

The programme will explore key themes, including dispelling the myths around livestock.

Livestock agriculture is perceived to be one of the biggest contributors towards climate change and pollution.

However, by 2050, the global population is expected to reach nearly 10 billion, and to meet dietary demands food production must increase by 70%.

AHDB said the sector could hold the key to creating a sustainable food system, with a positive impact on the environment.

To raise awareness of UK livestock, the levy organisation has partnered with ITN Business to produce news-style programme ‘Farming a Greener Future’.

The programme will be anchored by journalist and news presenter Duncan Golestani from the ITN London studio and will look at the positive contribution livestock makes to society.

It will explore several key themes, including livestock’s role in providing and supporting nature-based solutions to climate change.

AHDB’s divisional director of engagement, Will Jackson said: “The reputation of our industry is a core priority for AHDB, and we are delighted to be able to partner with ITN to deliver a critical message about our livestock industry.

“Too often the public narrative about the impact of livestock is a negative one, while their unique ability to provide both solutions for climate change, nature decline, and food security is either ignored or misunderstood.

"AHDB hopes to shed light on this and encourages anyone who would like to be part of highlighting livestock’s unique abilities to join us in this partnership.”

Launching this November, ‘Farming a Greener Future’ will combine expert interviews, news items and reporter-led sponsored editorial profiles.

The programme will be hosted on the ITN Business content hub and will be supported by a digital advertising campaign.

Nina Harrison-Bell, head of ITN Business, spoke about the partnership: “We hope to share the many benefits of livestock farming, such as the nutritious food for the global population, the jobs it provides and positive impacts for our planet.”