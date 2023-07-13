AHDB chief executive Tim Rycroft to step down at end of year

AHDB chief executive officer Tim Rycroft is to step down from his position in December after two years at the levy organisation.

Mr Rycroft said it would be the "right time" to leave at the end of 2023 following two years of significant change and challenges for the AHDB.

He has led the organisation through milestones, including AHDB's largest ever consultation, Shape the Future, which was launched after the potato and horticultural sectors voted to end their levies.

AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir said Mr Rycroft, who was appointed CEO in August 2021, was "instrumental" in delivering the board's programme to refocus the organisation in terms of levy payer value and engagement.

He said: "He has led the organisation through significant milestones, including developing a management team ready to support levy payers in dealing with the challenges that lie ahead.

"Throughout his leadership, Tim has demonstrated a deep commitment to delivering for all levy payers and has embedded a culture that fosters collaboration.

"The board is very grateful to Tim for his role in further developing a value-based and levy payer-engaged organisation."

Reflecting on his decision to step down after two years, Mr Rycroft said: "This was a hard decision, but it is rooted in my confidence in AHDB's future.

"Thanks to great work from the whole team, AHDB has navigated a period of significant change and is now back where it needs to be: facing into the future and clear about how best to serve levy payers and the wider agricultural sector.

"With my mission now nearly accomplished, the end of 2023 is the right time for me to move on."

The process for finding a successor to Mr Rycroft will begin shortly, the AHDB said.