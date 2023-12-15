AHDB confirms it will increase levy in all four sectors it supports

AHDB has confirmed it will increase the levy in all four sectors it supports – pork, beef and lamb in England, dairy in GB, and cereals and oilseeds in the UK.

The levy organisation said on Friday (15 December) that it had secured the support of industry bodies to increase the levy rates.

It comes ahead of the application to ministers in Defra and the devolved administrations for approval.

There has been no increase to the levy rate in the beef & lamb and cereals & oilseeds sectors for more than 10 years, and no change in over 20 years for dairy and pork.

Because of this, the spending power of levy funds over the past decade has been reduced by up to 40%, according to AHDB.

The organisation said this was due to inflation as well as changes to its tax status, meaning it can no longer reclaim VAT.

The levy increases

Will Jackson, AHDB's divisional director for engagement commented: “We have recommended to ministers to approve levy increases in the four sectors we serve.

"We are delighted to be doing this with the support of so many industry stakeholders who recognise the value that AHDB demonstrates through the levy and want us to do more.

“If a levy increase is approved, AHDB can continue to deliver the valuable things that levy payers have told us are important to them and increase our activities where levy payers have asked us to do more in order to meet their expectations.”

Since October, AHDB has been sharing its plans to increase the levy through its Funding Your Future campaign.

The proposals have now been put to government ministers and devolved administrations for them to make a decision, expected in the first quarter of 2024.