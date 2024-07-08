AHDB expands school-farm visit scheme after successful pilot

The number of places available to farmers who wish to take part in a school farm visits support programme has been increased after a successful pilot last year.

Thirty farmers with limited experience hosting school visits can apply to receive fully funded Countryside Educational Visits Accreditation Scheme (CEVAS) training alongside one-to-one support.

Schools participating in the project can also access funding towards transport costs, as this is often a barrier for taking children on farm visits.

The initiative is in collaboration between AHDB and Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) Education, with an aim to increase understanding around farming and where food comes.

One of last year’s participants, Serena Colwill, a farmer from Exford in Somerset, is passionate about inviting young people to her working farm.

She said each child should be given the opportunity to experience this. "It not only benefits their mental health but also helps them understand about where their food comes from, how we care for our animals, and the environment.

"Overall, I had a fantastic experience with the School Farm Visits Support Programme. It has really helped me build on the success of my business."

The CEVAS training can either be completed face-to-face with three full-day training sessions in October or online via weekly two-hour sessions over six weeks starting in January.

Farmers will have access to CEVAS trainers and all the information on how to deliver memorable school farm visits will be provided.

Participants will also have access to tailored one-to-one support from a LEAF Education Specialist and be able to network with more experienced host farmers and benefit from their knowledge.

Roz Reynolds, AHDB head of education, said: "We would encourage anyone who is looking to host school visits on their farm to find out more and apply.

"We know from the pilot that sharing your knowledge and giving young people the opportunity to learn where their food comes through experiencing a working farm first-hand can be really rewarding."

Applications are open to farmers across England and Wales from the beef and lamb, dairy, and pork sectors until 1 August.