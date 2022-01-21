AHDB on lookout for new pork sector council members

AHDB is on the lookout for new members with experience in the pig industry to join the pork sector council.

The three-year roles are responsible for deciding what work should be commissioned for the pig sector.

Members on it ensure there is effective engagement between levy payers and AHDB to deliver the best value from the levy.

Appointments are for terms from April 2022 and require up to two days per month commitment per year, including attendance at sector council meetings.

AHDB said: "The levy supports the industry so that AHDB can carry out the work that is needed to ensure the pork sector’s ongoing success, and to remain competitive at home and abroad.

"Consumer marketing, export development, defending the industry’s reputation, animal health and welfare, the provision of market and trade data are all valuable services paid for by the levy and delivered by AHDB."

The closing date for applications is Sunday 23 January.