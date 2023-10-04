AHDB outlines levy payment increases for first time in at least 12 years

AHDB has announced proposals to increase levy payments as the organisation's spending power has 'greatly reduced' by rising costs.

The proposals, which would start in the 2024/25 financial year, have been published today (4 October) by AHDB's sector councils.

It has been at least 12 years since a levy rate was last increased, with the dairy and pork sectors' levies unchanged since over 20 years ago.

AHDB said it was an 'unprecedented time' for the industry, with inflation alone eroding the value of the levy by around 40%.

The proposed levy increases

The organisation confirmed that farmers would be given the opportunity to ask questions about the proposals over the coming weeks.

And the proposals would need to be approved by government ministers and devolved administrations later this year.

AHDB said that increasing rates would mean more key services, including marketing and exports for the beef and lamb, dairy and pork sectors and more independent research for cereals and oilseeds.

AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir said: “The sector councils are right to explore the option of increasing the current rates, but by taking a proportionate approach that takes into account the impact of the current economic climate on farmers, producers and processors.

"Therefore, I do recommend that you fully support the proposed increases.”

AHDB pork sector council chair, Mike Sheldon, said a levy increase of 21p per pig would allow the organisation to keep delivering the support the sector needed.

He said: “The pork levy rate is the same today as it was over 20 years ago, and its spending power has dramatically reduced since then.

"We need to act together to face huge challenges and optimise the future of the sector.”

Levy payers will be able to ask questions about the proposals at AHDB’s Funding Your Future live webinar on 9 November.