AHDB releases £1.9m levy reserves for priority horticulture projects

Britain’s horticulture sector is to receive £1.9 million in fresh funding amid growing pressure on growers from rising costs, labour shortages and uncertainty following the winding down of AHDB horticulture activities.

Ministers have approved a new grant scheme using residual AHDB horticulture levy reserves to fund priority industry projects across the sector over the next three years.

The move follows continued debate over how remaining levy funds should be used after AHDB scaled back its horticulture operations following the end of levy payer activities within the sector.

Industry organisations and farming unions backed the proposal, which was recommended by AHDB’s board.

The remaining levy reserves have been ring-fenced for projects benefiting the GB horticulture industry and will be distributed through grants to 22 grower associations between April 2026 and March 2029.

The funding will support research, innovation, communications, grower events, market development and knowledge exchange across a wide range of horticultural sectors.

Officials said the projects funded through the scheme would benefit all growers within each sub-sector rather than only members of the associations receiving grants.

The announcement comes at a time when British horticulture continues to face mounting pressure from labour shortages, high energy costs, imported competition and wider concerns over the long-term resilience of domestic fruit and vegetable production.

British Growers Association chief executive John Walgate said the organisation was pleased to help secure the release of the remaining levy reserves for the wider benefit of the industry.

He said: “Following the wind-down of AHDB’s horticulture work, the industry has continued to face challenges, with many sub-sectors having different needs and priorities.”

Mr Walgate said the grant scheme would allow individual crop associations to apply for support tailored to the specific requirements of their sectors.

AHDB chief executive Helen Herniman said the organisation had worked closely with industry representatives to find a practical solution for releasing the remaining funds.

She said: “We are delighted to have found a way to be able to release these residual funds for projects that will support the horticulture sector and contribute to the industry’s success.”

Ms Herniman added that AHDB’s board had recognised strong support from growers and industry bodies for the reserves to be used directly for the benefit of the sector.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle described horticulture as being central to Britain’s food supply chain and rural economy.

She said: “This funding will help back practical projects that support growers, encourage innovation and strengthen the sector for the future.”

The grants will be shared across multiple sectors including field vegetables, tree fruit, soft fruit, protected edible crops and ornamentals.

Recipient organisations include British Apples and Pears Ltd, British Berry Growers, the Tomato Growers Association, the Brassica Growers Association and the Horticulture Trades Association alongside the British Ornamentals Association.

Growers hope the funding will help strengthen research, innovation and market development at a time when the sector faces continued economic pressure and growing competition from overseas producers.