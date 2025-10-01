AHDB revives pork campaign to win over younger shoppers

British pork is getting a fresh twist this autumn as AHDB relaunches its marketing push, ‘British pork. But not as you know it’, with a new wave of activity from today.

The decision to revive the campaign follows striking results earlier in the year. Since its launch in February, it has generated around 16 million social media impressions, six million YouTube views, and 3.1 million views via catch-up television.

Those figures were matched by shifts in consumer attitudes, stronger purchase intent, and notable growth in sales of pork mince. AHDB says the campaign has also provided excellent value for levy payers.

The relaunch comes at a time when pork faces the challenge of repositioning itself, particularly among younger shoppers. Consumption trends show that younger demographics are less likely to buy pork regularly, and AHDB’s strategy aims to shift perceptions by presenting pork as affordable, versatile and suitable for modern, everyday cooking.

This autumn’s activity aims to build on earlier momentum with fresh, visually engaging recipe content rolled out across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and on-demand TV.

In a bid to reach younger audiences, AHDB has also partnered with TikTok food creator Mimi Harrison, who will showcase pork’s versatility and affordability to new digital audiences.

AHDB’s head of domestic marketing, Carrie McDermid, said: “We are so excited to bring back ‘British pork. But not as you know it’ with new creative energy.

"The earlier campaign showed how combining bold visuals, tasty recipe ideas and smart targeting can shift attitudes towards pork. This new burst will build on that by meeting audiences where they are and inspiring fresh ideas for how to enjoy British pork.”

The latest campaign includes a new TV advert highlighting healthy, family-friendly dishes that feed four for less than £6, underlining pork’s affordability as well as its versatility.

The creative is designed to encourage consumers to think differently about pork — not just as a Sunday roast, but as a flexible ingredient for everyday meals.

Digital activity will be backed up with in-store and online prompts, ensuring shoppers can easily access recipes and cooking inspiration through channels they already use.