AHDB's campaign 'Love BBQ' returns for this summer

AHDB’s ‘Love BBQ’ campaign is back this summer to encourage the public to buy British-produced meat during the warmer weather.

From 1 May to 4 June, the campaign will encourage consumers to fire up their grills and try British pork, beef, and lamb.

The ‘Love BBQ’ campaign will offer a range of recipes, as well as tips to help consumers host a barbecue for their friends and family.

AHDB will be sharing a ‘10 BBQ Hacks you need to try’ blog with guidance on how to prepare the barbecue and food in advance, how to add flavour, and how to take the barbecue to the next level.

Butchers, farm shops and meat box sellers can?order free point-of-sale merchandise for the summer season, which includes posters and recipe leaflets featuring six BBQ recipes.

Carrie McDermid, AHDB’s Head of Marketing, said: “We are excited to see the return of our ‘Love BBQ’ campaign in May, which will celebrate the taste and ease of British meat at barbecues.

“We know that Brits love a barbecue and over the month of May, there will be multiple reasons for people to come together, fire up the grill and enjoy the great taste of our beef, lamb and pork recipes.”