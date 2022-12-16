AHDB's meat and dairy TV campaign returns this Christmas

An advertisement campaign showcasing the benefits of red meat and dairy as part of a healthy and sustainable diet returns to TV screens this Christmas.

AHDB’s We Eat Balanced campaign aims to help position the benefits of red meat and dairy from Britain as part of a healthy and sustainable diet.

TV adverts, appearing from 26 December, will feature nine-year-old Nancy and her grandfather, and are set to reach over 32 million adults.

The campaign also returns to social media from 3 January 2023 with 41 million opportunities for a younger target audience to see content on Facebook and Instagram.

And major supermarkets will once again be promoting the brand in meat and dairy aisles, with 8 million on-pack stickers, milk bottle branding and banner adverts on retailer websites.

Also in January, a well-known TV celebrity and doctor will be supporting the campaign by spreading the message of the positive role meat and dairy can play in diets.

There will be a key focus on the benefits of Vitamin B12, with AHDB saying more details will be announced in the new year.

AHDB’s director of marketing, Liam Byrne said the We Eat Balanced campaign played an important role in helping to showcase the benefits of red meat and dairy.

“Our aim is to shine a spotlight on the positive choices consumers can make,” Mr Byrne explained.

“Milk is such an affordable and nutrient dense food, while meats like beef, lamb and pork contain up to nine essential vitamins, including Vitamin B12, which you won’t find naturally in vegetables.

“Our aim is to give more consumers the confidence that by choosing red meat and dairy, they are choosing nutrient dense produce with one of the lowest carbon footprints and highest welfare standards in the world."

He added that the campaign was also landing with young people, particularly those engaged in issues of ethics, health and the environment.

The last burst of We Eat Balanced, aired in January and February, was seen by nearly 24 million UK households, figures show.

After seeing it, purchase intent for meat on the next shop among the 34 to 49 age group rose 5%, while dairy saw a 6% increase among the 16 to 34-year-olds.

The new We Eat Balanced adverts will be broadcast from 26 December on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky’s catch-up TV, YouTube, social media, as well as newspapers and supermarkets.