AHDB's new meat and dairy adverts to roll out in new year

AHDB has announced the launch of its new Let's Eat Balanced campaign, with three TV adverts showcasing British beef, lamb and dairy in the new year.

The theme for the January campaign is 'THIS and THAT', encouraging the British public to adopt 'a sustainable, healthy and nutritiously balanced diet'.

Three adverts will highlight that British beef, lamb, and dairy are natural sources of protein and vitamin B12 which helps to reduce tiredness.

The messaging will showcase how 'THIS' rain and grass produces 'THAT' delicious beef, lamb, milk and cheese, which provides 'THIS' vitamin B12 which helps with 'THAT' fatigue.

Lending his distinctive voice to the cinema and television advert is comedian, actor and broadcaster, Richard Ayoade.

Consumers will see the three new 30 and 10-second TV adverts, each highlighting British beef, lamb, and dairy on mainstream TV channels, the cinema and video-on-demand platforms.

Additionally, they will appear in national newspapers and magazines, in-store and online at eight major retailers, and across various social media channels.

The Let’s Eat Balanced campaign will build upon the success of the previous We Eat Balanced campaign, which champions British beef, lamb, and dairy.

The change in brand name follows consumer research that revealed Let's Eat Balanced to be a more direct call to action, resonating better with consumers.

Carrie McDermid, head of domestic marketing, AHDB, said: “The Let's Eat Balanced campaign signifies AHDB's commitment to inspire consumers about the exceptional taste and quality of British beef, lamb and dairy as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

"THIS and THAT reminds us that balance is key and illustrates the important role of meat and dairy in a well-rounded diet."

AHDB's partnership with Tasty UK will create ‘Balanced Bites’ videos to encourage the 18-25 year olds to create healthy, balanced dishes using British red meat and dairy.

Tasty UK attracts over 18 million Gen Z users each month to their social Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat channels, with 98% of their weekly users saying they make cooking and food easier.

Colin Bateman, AHDB beef sector council chair, said: “The campaign does not just deliver vital information to consumers about maintaining a nutritious and tasty diet; it also highlights the efforts of farmers dedicated to welfare and sustainable food production.”