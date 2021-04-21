AHDB seeking six new board members

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) is looking to recruit six new board members to join the organisation.

The levy board is seeking three current or recent levy payers from Beef & Lamb, Cereals & Oilseeds and Dairy, together with other skill sets.

AHDB says candidates will have to demonstrate a proven understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, coupled with sector-specific knowledge.

The other three roles are required to have a specific area of skill and experience, but ideally in more than one area.

These include Data/IT/Digital Transformation, Environment/Sustainability, Communication and Engagement, Business Management, Corporate Finance and Transformational Change.

AHDB explained: "Board members will work closely with the AHDB Chairman, CEO and Leadership Team to prioritise delivering the AHDB’s change programme and new strategy, focused on evidence and data, farm performance and marketing and exports.

"The closing date for applications is 12 midday on Friday 30 April. Applications details and pack can be found on HM Government Public Appointments."

Appointments to the AHDB board are made by the Secretary of State and Ministers in devolved administrations.

Board members will receive a non-pensionable salary of £11,808 per annum, based on a time commitment of 36 days per year.

The roles will commence in June 2021 for an initial period of three years.