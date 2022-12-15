AHDB seeks two new board members to also act as Sector Chairs

The AHDB is looking to recruit two new board members who will also be Chairs for its Cereals & Oilseeds and Pork Sectors.

Sector Chairs will work closely with the AHDB Chairman, CEO and leadership team to prioritise delivering the sector strategies, launched in November 2022.

The closing date for applications is 12 midday on Friday 6 January 2023.

Board members will receive a non-pensionable salary of £23,616 per annum, based on a time commitment of up to 72 days per year.

Board members can also claim reasonable travel expenses.

The roles will commence on 1 April 2023 for an initial period of three years.

A further appointment of up to three years may be made, subject to satisfactory performance assessment and at the discretion of Ministers.

Details and packs are available on HM Government Public Appointments.

Appointments to the AHDB board are made by the Defra Secretary and Ministers in devolved administrations.