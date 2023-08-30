AHDB slams 'simplistic' study of environmental impact of meat-eating

A study which claims eating less red meat would substantially reduce the UK’s carbon footprint has been criticised as 'simplistic' by AHDB.

The levy board has responded to the university study, which said there was a strong relationship between the amount of animal-based foods in a diet and its environmental impact.

It went on to say that a big meat-eater produces an average of 10.24 kg of greenhouse gasses each day.

Low meat-eaters produce an average of 5.37 kg per day, while vegans produce 2.47 kg a day.

The research, led by Professor Peter Scarborough of Oxford University and published by Nature Food, claims a reduction in meat intake would reduce this.

Responding, AHDB said it was "disappointing to see, once again, a study conveying simplistic conclusions to a very complex topic".

"Foods fulfil different roles within our diets and, therefore, cannot be fairly compared by weight, calorie or even nutrient contribution," the levy board said.

"Limited intake of animal-based foods has also been shown to increase nutritional inadequacy, an area often overlooked by these kinds of studies."

In the UK, most of the meat consumed is produced domestically, which, due to the climate and the efficiencies of British farmers, is among the most sustainable in the world.

Red meat imports in 2022 came from fewer than 50 countries, with AHDB calling it 'irrelevant' for the study to compare statistical averages taken from 119 countries.

AHDB said: "What’s more, the authors state that the impact of carbon dioxide absorbed by livestock farming is ‘modest’.

"[But] experts in this field are united in the fact that no farm-level data currently exists to demonstrate the rate of carbon dioxide absorbed by livestock systems in the UK."

Figures show that almost all households in Britain buy meat regularly, with 92% of households buying red meat in June this year.

AHDB concluded: "That’s why British farmers are committed to continuing to deliver this quality product while positively contributing to the environment through nature-based solutions and climate action."