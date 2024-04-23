AHDB targets young French consumers in new UK lamb export drive

AHDB has announced it is participating in a promotional campaign in France to help drive demand for British lamb among younger French consumers.

The levy board is partnering with Interbev – the National Interprofessional of Livestock and Meat in France – to deliver the ‘Let’s Change Lamb’ campaign in northern France.

The new campaign aims to upskill butchers and focus on smaller cuts to help drive demand among younger French consumers.

According to trade figures, France imports more than 50 percent of lamb consumed in the country.

It is the UK’s largest market for lamb, with exports of sheep meat in 2023 increasing by 23% in value on the year to £292m and 23% in volume 45,000 tonnes.

The campaign will provide AHDB’s team in France with the platform to further promote English lamb in a key market.

A series of events will be held in the region over the next year, including seminars on how to maximise carcase value and adopting innovative merchandising techniques, as well as education on seam butchery to help improve yield.

Around 50 butchers in Hauts de France - a region in northern France - sell St George-branded English lamb, a region which is also home to some major importers of English lamb.

Lucille Brillaud, AHDB France marketing and communication manager, said the UK was a critical supplier of lamb to the French market.

“However, 77% of lamb consumed in France is eaten by the over 50s and which is why ‘Let’s Change Lamb’ is so important in repositioning it to help unlock demand among younger consumers.

"As part of that it is important for butchers to change the cuts they are offering to align with meal solutions for modern tastes.

“Meat consumption in Hauts de France is strong and we are delighted to be partnering with Interbev on the next phase of its campaign which we hope will continue to drive demand for English lamb.”