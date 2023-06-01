AHDB to launch new export strategy to boost UK agri-food abroad

A new blueprint to encourage more UK farming and agri-food businesses to export is due to be launched by the AHDB.

The strategy will include plans to encourage more businesses to develop their export potential with the help of services, including training, advice and marketing support.

It is part of AHDB’s ambition to help increase market access and export sales by championing the reputation of UK products overseas.

Last year saw the value of red meat exports hit record levels at £1.7 billion with dairy achieving a similar level.

Beef exports brought the biggest boost to the figures, with the value of shipments up nearly 46% to £640 million – driven by the recovery of trade with the EU.

Pig meat exports reached £623 million, up almost 10%, followed by sheep meat exports which were valued at £503 million – a rise of 13% year-on-year.

Growing markets for UK agri-food exports include Asia, the Americas and the Middle East.

AHDB will unveil its new strategy during its annual invite-only Export Conference at Butchers’ Hall, London on 22 June.

The conference will also feature expert speakers, providing insight for delegates into growing markets and agri-food events around the world.

This year has already seen the Annual Meat Conference (AMC) in the US, Gulfood in the Middle East, SIAL China and FoodEx in Japan take place.

And more recently, a delegation of key buyers from Japan came to the UK on a five-day mission to learn more about sustainable beef, lamb and pork production.

AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir said the development of the new strategy was aimed to further advance UK red meat and dairy products.

“AHDB’s export work includes helping to secure access to new markets, providing valuable market analysis and insight via our Market Intelligence team, and promoting the reputation of our products to foreign buyers.

"Importantly, with both knowledge and boots on the ground, we have a strong track record of delivering tangible results," he explained.

"Export development remains one of the cornerstones of AHDB’s work and I’m excited at how we can play our part in maximising the potential for the future."