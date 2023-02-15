AHDB to 'save £500,000 per year' in move to new HQ

Half a million pounds will be saved from AHDB's annual budget when it moves from its current HQ in Stoneleigh Park, the levy organisation has confirmed.

The move to the new premises, on the Middlemarch Business Park near Coventry Airport, is six miles from its current base, with the move taking place by the end of April 2023.

AHDB's new headquarters will be more than 50% smaller in size at 16,000 square feet, compared to the current premises, which is 33,000 sq ft.

The levy organisation said the move would save around £500,000 from its annual budget.

CEO Tim Rycroft said the money saved would be reinvested in AHDB's core activities, which would 'directly benefit' levy payers.

“This move to a new, fit for purpose headquarters demonstrates our commitment to reducing central costs and building a leaner AHDB," he said.

"International House will provide a home that fits the requirements of our current sector teams and central support staff, as well as offering better value for money to levy payers in serving their needs.

“It gives us a suitable venue for hosting levy payer meetings, as well as other stakeholder and industry events and we are also pleased to have found a location that is close to our current base.”

Staff will begin moving to the new premises in early April with AHDB’s departure from its current base at Stoneleigh Park completed by the end of that month.