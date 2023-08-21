AI firm receives £130k to develop grassland decarbonisation project

An agri-tech firm will develop artificial intelligence for grassland monitoring and management to support decarbonisation, with a focus on dairy farms.

listt.io, a start-up based in London, has received government funding worth over £130,000 to develop the AI project.

It has developed an autonomous soil and crop health monitoring solution, based on mobile robotics for agriculture.

The concept is to deliver high-accuracy sensors to provide high-integrity soil and crop data for reporting and validation purposes.

The project will use AI across the full stack of such solutions - from translating earth observation (EO) data to actionable areas, identifying sample points, to interpreting the data gathered.

listt.io received the fund as part of a multi-million-pound government investment worth a total of £4 million.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, Lord Callanan said: "We are unquestionably world-leading when it comes to advanced AI and our track record for decarbonisation.

"This unique position means we must now push the boundaries in how this technology can enhance our rapidly-growing clean energy sector.

"It’s projects like those announced today that will take us to the next step on our ambitious journey to becoming net zero, while boosting our energy security and creating a new wave of skilled jobs for the future."

Other projects to receive funding include a solar energy project by the University of Nottingham, which will use AI to improve forecasting of solar energy production.