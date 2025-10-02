AIC warns farmers: Order fertiliser early or risk 2026 shortage

The UK’s leading agri-supply body has issued a stark warning to farmers: act now or risk fertiliser shortages that could threaten productivity in spring 2026.

The Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) is calling on farmers and suppliers to plan ahead, warning that geopolitical pressures, EU tariffs, and logistical bottlenecks could combine to disrupt supply if orders are left too late.

AIC stressed that changing weather patterns are already compressing delivery timelines. With 2025 bringing 40% more sunshine and 40% less rainfall, crops have been developing faster, shortening the window for fertiliser delivery.

Jo Gilbertson, AIC’s head of fertiliser, said early planning was critical. “Suppliers need clear demand signals to plan effectively. Without early engagement, distribution networks may struggle to meet demand within narrow timeframes,” he explained.

“This is not about assigning blame, it’s about recognising the realities of longer distribution lines and processing capacity, and working together to ensure farm productivity is protected.”

The organisation cautioned that new EU tariffs on Russian fertiliser and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) could tighten European supply chains.

If EU producers prioritise their own domestic markets, UK access may be squeezed further. Combined with constraints such as daily bagging and delivery limits, the risks to supply are real, the AIC said.

Businesses are being urged to act without delay. The AIC says orders should be placed well in advance to give suppliers time to plan, source and deliver efficiently.

Farmers are also advised to stay in close contact with their suppliers to remain updated on market conditions and logistical developments.

Planning ahead is essential, with cropping requirements for spring 2026 needing to be assessed now to avoid shortages at a critical time.

When deliveries are offered, farmers are encouraged not to delay and to ensure fertiliser is on farm in good time for the season.

The AIC said its members operate to rigorous professional standards and farming businesses should work with trusted suppliers committed to industry best practice.

Those buying from accredited members also benefit from FACTS-qualified advice and assurance schemes such as the Fertiliser Industry Assurance Scheme (FIAS), ensuring both product quality and reliable guidance.

The confederation warned that proactive planning now would not only help farmers avoid costly supply issues but also protect the resilience of the wider agricultural supply chain.