Alan Titchmarsh encourages public to buy British

The need to back British-produced food, plants and flowers has been highlighted by parliamentarians and celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh.

The first meeting of the new All-Party Parliamentary Group for Fruit, Vegetables and Horticulture saw MPs and Mr Titchmarsh discuss the benefits of buying seasonal food.

The group, reformed by co-chairs Theo Clarke MP and Rosie Duffield MP, saw the gardener highlight the benefits of using British plants and flowers in gardening and the mental health benefits of enjoying the countryside.

With the peak harvest season underway, the relaunched APPG discussed why it was important to back British horticulture, buy British-grown plants and promote British food.

Mr Clarke said that the past few months had shown the importance of food security and the benefits to people's mental health of getting outside and gardening.

“I am delighted to have launched this APPG with Alan Titchmarsh," said Theo Clarke, Conservative MP for Stafford.

At our launch event, 'In conversation with Alan Titchmarsh', MPs and Peers discussed the importance of buying British, local fruit, vegetables and flowers in order to support local businesses and reduce your carbon footprint

"This APPG will enable MPs and peers to demonstrate in parliament that they back British farming."

Mr Titchmarsh added that the public should be eating 'much more' seasonal and local food, in turn supporting farmers and growers.

"It is such an easy step to reduce your food miles and make a difference," he said.

“It was brilliant to speak to so many MPs and Peers about why we need to showcase British horticulture and show why it is so important.

“We’ve seen this year how beneficial it is for your mental health to connect with the countryside and where your food comes from.

"We cannot undervalue those open spaces and I hope the great appreciation of the outdoors we’ve seen this year continues into the future.”

The meeting of the APPG for Fruit, Veg and Horticulture took place virtually on Monday 17 May.