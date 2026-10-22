Aldi and ABP join forces in green farming push for 1,000 producers

Beef farmers across England, Wales and Scotland will be encouraged to adopt more sustainable farming practices

Around 1,000 British beef farmers are being brought together under an Aldi sustainability programme designed to cut emissions and encourage regenerative agriculture.

The supermarket's Grounded in Goodness initiative, delivered in partnership with meat processor ABP, will involve producers across England, Wales and Scotland.

Farmers will be able to choose from a range of measures aimed at improving soil health, biodiversity and animal health, while supporting more environmentally sustainable beef production.

The programme also aims to reduce on-farm greenhouse gas emissions and encourage knowledge sharing between participating producers.

Aldi says the initiative has been designed with flexibility at its core, allowing farmers to select actions that best suit their individual businesses and existing farming systems.

Rather than requiring every producer to follow the same approach, the scheme enables participants to adopt measures that reflect their own circumstances and priorities.

Farmers will also be rewarded for sustainable practices they are already undertaking, recognising existing efforts to improve environmental performance.

The programme is intended to encourage further improvements while acknowledging the work producers have already carried out to make their operations more sustainable.

Knowledge sharing will form another part of the initiative, giving participating farmers opportunities to exchange experience and learn from approaches being adopted across the beef sector.

Through its partnership with ABP, Aldi aims to support improvements in farming practices while helping producers balance environmental responsibilities with the demands of running a livestock business.

The scheme also forms part of the retailer's wider commitment to British agriculture and maintaining a resilient domestic beef supply chain.

Aldi describes itself as one of the UK's largest buyers of British beef, with 100% of the fresh beef sold in its stores coming from cattle born and reared in Britain.

The supermarket says continued investment in domestic beef production is important to maintaining that commitment and ensuring customers have access to high-quality British meat in the years ahead.

By encouraging more sustainable farming practices and recognising measures already being implemented, Grounded in Goodness aims to strengthen the long-term future of British beef production.

The initiative is intended to help participating farmers improve environmental performance while supporting the continued supply of British beef to Aldi stores.