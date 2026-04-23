Aldi commits £1.1bn to British egg farmers in major supply push

Aldi has pledged a £1.1bn investment in British egg production, offering a major boost to UK poultry farmers at a time of mounting pressure on the sector.

The supermarket, which sells around 2.5 million packs of British eggs each week, said the funding will be rolled out over the next five years to help secure supply and support producers facing rising costs and market volatility.

The commitment also comes as farmers continue to face rising input costs, fluctuating egg prices and ongoing pressure on margins, increasing the need for stability across the supply chain.

Central to Aldi’s plan are new five-year supply agreements with egg producers, running until 2030. The contracts are designed to give farmers the confidence to invest in their businesses, from infrastructure upgrades to improved animal welfare.

Aldi, now the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket and the second-biggest retailer of free-range eggs, works with a wide network of British suppliers to meet demand, highlighting its reliance on domestic production and the need for long-term stability in the supply chain.

Demand for British and free-range eggs remains strong, with shoppers increasingly focused on provenance and welfare standards — adding further pressure on retailers to secure reliable domestic supply.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said the approach is about giving farmers certainty in uncertain conditions. “Our egg supply depends on British farmers, and we want to give them the certainty they need to plan ahead,” she said.

She added that closer collaboration is key to maintaining standards and supply. “By working closely with our suppliers through long-term agreements, we’re able to provide the stability and confidence they need to continue investing in their farms, while ensuring our customers have access to high-quality, British eggs every day.”

Producers say the agreements come at a critical time for the sector, though some in the industry have previously raised concerns about pricing pressures within retailer contracts.

Daniel Fairbun, chief executive of L J Fairburn & Son, said the longer-term deals offer much-needed stability. “The long-term nature of Aldi’s agreements gives us the certainty to invest and keep improving how we produce British eggs,” he said.

He added that the confidence provided allows businesses to plan ahead more effectively. “That confidence also helps us plan year after year to meet customer demand.”

Supermarkets have increasingly turned to longer-term contracts in a bid to secure British supply, as competition for homegrown produce intensifies and concerns around food security grow.

The investment builds on Aldi’s wider push to strengthen ties with British suppliers, following an increase in similar agreements across its produce and horticulture supply chains earlier this year.

As pressures on the poultry sector continue, the move is likely to be seen as a significant step in reshaping relationships between retailers and farmers, with long-term agreements increasingly seen as key to securing the future of British egg production.