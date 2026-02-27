Aldi doubles sector average for Scottish sourcing, NFU Scotland finds

Aldi has been confirmed as the biggest supporter of Scottish farmers and crofters, stocking more than double the sector average of locally sourced fresh produce, according to new industry research.

The finding comes from the NFU Scotland’s 2025-26 ShelfWatch report, released on Friday (27 February), which showed that 65% of Aldi’s own-label fresh produce sold in Scotland was domestically sourced.

The annual audit assessed more than 20,000 products across 78 stores, including Aldi, Lidl, Co-op, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

Across all retailers, Scottish produce accounted for an average of just 26%, highlighting a significant gap between Aldi and its competitors.

The results come at a time when food security, transparent labelling and domestic supply chains are under growing scrutiny, particularly as farmers face ongoing cost pressures and volatile markets.

Aldi recorded 100% Scottish sourcing for potatoes, eggs and cream, alongside strong performance in Scottish chicken at 82%.

The retailer also achieved one of the highest levels of Scottish pork sourcing at 41% and was the only supermarket found to stock fresh primary Scottish pork.

NFU Scotland said this provided important backing for the pig sector, which continues to face margin pressure and structural challenges.

Scottish lamb sourcing also showed notable progress, with Aldi increasing its Scotch lamb share by 43 percentage points to reach 81% — a category where other retailers have struggled to maintain domestic supply.

Alan Leslie, buying director at Aldi Scotland, said the result reflected sustained investment in local supply chains.

“Scotland’s larder is world-renowned, and we take great pride in championing Scottish sourcing at Aldi,” he said, adding that the company’s Scottish buying team has worked with local producers since 2009.

He said the retailer remained committed to increasing the proportion of locally sourced products and strengthening supplier relationships.

NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon welcomed the findings and said they demonstrated what can be achieved through active retail engagement with domestic producers.

“We continue to value Aldi’s engagement and commitment to Scottish produce, we hope it sets the standard for others to follow,” he said.

He highlighted strong performance in vegetables, potatoes and dairy, alongside continued leadership in Scotch lamb and Scottish pork.

“This demonstrates the real impact when retailers actively support Scottish farmers and crofters,” he added, noting that ShelfWatch provides “invaluable, data-driven insight into sourcing and labelling practices.”

The union said the results underline the importance of clear sourcing policies and retailer commitment in strengthening domestic production and supporting the wider rural economy.

With pressure mounting on supermarkets to demonstrate stronger backing for UK producers, the report is likely to intensify scrutiny of how retailers balance price, supply and long-term support for farming.