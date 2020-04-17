Aldi launches value range of British-produced Wagyu steaks

Warrendale Farms is the largest producer of British Wagyu beef, producing more than 4,000 animals across its main site and 125 partner farms around the UK

A value range of British-produced Wagyu steaks have been launched to 'recreate the fine dining experience' during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The British-made beef products, which are now available UK-wide, have been unveiled by retailer Aldi at surprisingly affordable prices.

Famed for its rich, buttery flavour and melt-in-the-mouth tenderness, Wagyu is highly prized around the world, and usually attracts a high price tag.

But the launch of the steaks in the UK means British consumers can now enjoy the famous meat for just under £8.







The Wagyu steaks start at £5.99, or £26.49 per kg, and are available in four different cuts: sirloin, rump, ribeye, and fillet.

Wagyu beef, which originates from Japan, has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its rich flavour and the tender texture provided by the unique fat marbling in the meat.

The animals are produced to high welfare standards and are reared for a minimum of 22 months giving it its distinctive marbling and taste.

Jim Bloom, founder of Warrendale Farms and chairman of the British Wagyu Society, explained that the cattle are reared on his Yorkshire farm and 125 partner farms.

"We’re committed to their wellbeing, which helps us to produce the highest-quality final product for consumers," he said.