Aldi rated best retailer at complying with Supply Code

Aldi said the results reflects the 'close relationship' the supermarket has with suppliers

Aldi has been named the best performing retailer in respect to complying with the Groceries Suppliers Code of Practice for the sixth consecutive year.

The latest survey by Christine Tacon, the current Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA), has revealed that 97% of suppliers say the retailer complies “consistently well” or “mostly well” with the code.

Tesco came second to Aldi, followed by Waitrose and Sainsbury’s. At the bottom of the table was Iceland, behind the Co-op.

However, the Co-op topped the table as the biggest improver after significant scrutiny from the GCA following a year-long investigation which found that the retailer had breached the Code.







Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said the results reflects the 'close relationship' the supermarket has with suppliers.

“The partnerships we have established with our suppliers over many years allow us to source the very best products for our customers,” she said.

For the second year running only four out of ten suppliers reported having experienced an issue at any point in the year – an achievement in a year when two new retailers were added to those the GCA regulates.

Last year’s top concern for suppliers - delay in payments – fell from 19% to 13% in a period when the retailers’ response to the issue was under formal monitoring by the GCA.

Forecasting is now the issue most reported by suppliers – and that, too, has continued to decline.