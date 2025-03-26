Aldi signs contract with UK farm in wagyu beef deal worth £320m

Aldi has signed a new long-term contract with a Yorkshire supplier to supply consumers with wagyu steaks, in a move worth around £320m over the next five years.

As part of the agreement, the retailer said today (26 March) that it would become the biggest seller of British wagyu steaks in the country.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket expects to sell 2.5 million wagyu steaks a year once the roll out is complete later this year.

It expects the new contract to be worth around £320m over the next five years, as part of its contract with beef supplier Warrendale Wagyu.

Famed for its melt-in-the-mouth tenderness, Wagyu, which originates from Japan, is highly prized around the world, and usually attracts a high price tag.

Warrendale Wagyu, based near York, uses Fullblood Wagyu genetics crossed with dairy breeds in a grass-based production system.

This approach gives a value to calves born in the dairy supply chain, an issue the food industry has been tackling for several years.

Last year, the food and farming business was recognised with a King’s Award for innovation for its approach to working with dairy and beef farmers.

Jim Bloom, founder of the company, called the new long-term contract with Aldi a "huge milestone" for the supplier, which works in partnership with over 800 farmers.

“We’re grateful for the long-term relationship we have with Aldi and its continued belief and investment in our business and the British farming industry as a whole," Mr Bloom said.

“We’ve worked with farmers across the UK to produce top-quality British wagyu steaks, but this is a huge milestone."

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, added that the British wagyu steaks were "incredibly popular" with consumers.

She said: “This contract is just one of the long-term partnerships we’ve invested in as part of our commitment to British farming and providing our customers with quality British products.”