Aldi surpasses UK supplier spending target ahead of schedule

Aldi has fulfilled its pledge to boost spending with British suppliers a full year ahead of schedule, after committing to upping its annual spend by the end of 2025.

In 2020, the supermarket chain promised to increasing its annual spend by £3.5 billion with British suppliers by the end of this year.

The UK's fourth largest retailer confirmed today (7 April) that it has gone beyond this goal, investing over £14 billion with UK-based businesses last year alone.

Aldi said it would continue to focus on building long-term relationships with British suppliers and backing home-grown enterprises.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK said: “We remain committed to buying British wherever we can and surpassing our annual spending target ahead of schedule is a testament to that.

"By working closely with British businesses, we continue to champion local suppliers and support the UK economy.”

In 2023, Aldi signed a 20-year partnership with Kent family-run fruit farm A C Goatham & Son to establish a 200-acre orchard, dedicated to supplying the retailer’s apples.

Elsewhere, collaborations with suppliers like Yorkshire’s family-owned Warrendale Wagyu have also played a key role in reaching this milestone.

Mr Hurley said that hitting the milestone early was a "proud moment" for the supermarket chain.

"Their hard work and dedication are what helps us deliver great quality and value to our customers every day," he added.

“As we look ahead, our British suppliers can know that we’ll continue to stand alongside them - just as we have for the past 35 years.”