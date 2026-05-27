Aldi targets more British produce with £5bn supplier deals

Aldi has announced more than £5 billion in long-term deals with British suppliers, saying the contracts will give farmers and food producers greater certainty at a time of continued pressure across the supply chain.

The supermarket said the agreements would cover fresh produce, dairy, meat and eggs.

The contracts typically run for two years or more, with Aldi aiming to source 50% of its domestic produce through long-term agreements by the end of 2027.

However, the retailer has not detailed how much of the £5bn represents new spending rather than existing supplier commitments.

The announcement also includes a £1.1 billion commitment to British egg production over the next five years.

Aldi said the funding would help strengthen poultry supply chains and provide greater certainty for British egg producers.

Longer-term contracts are often seen by producers as a way to manage volatility and plan investment, although farmers’ groups have continued to call for fairer supply chain relationships with major retailers.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer at Aldi UK, said British suppliers remained central to the supermarket’s operations.

“British suppliers are at the heart of our business,” she said.

“These long-term agreements give farmers and producers the stability they need to plan ahead, invest in their operations, and build more resilient supply chains.”

Ms Ashfield added that Aldi was committed to supporting UK agriculture while keeping British food affordable for shoppers.

“We’re committed to backing UK agriculture for the long term and ensuring customers continue to benefit from high-quality, affordable British food,” she said.

The announcement comes alongside new research suggesting shoppers support British farming, but do not always consider where their food is grown when making purchases.

A poll of 2,000 adults found that 80% of UK consumers said supporting British or local farmers was important to them.

However, only 27% actively considered whether fruit and vegetables were grown in the UK when shopping.

The research also found confusion around British-grown produce.

Aldi said some shoppers were unsure that courgettes, cucumbers and aubergines can be grown in Britain.

Staples including peppers, sweet potatoes and runner beans were also commonly assumed to be grown only overseas.

The poll found that 43% of people were not confident identifying what is in season at different times of the year.

Nearly half, 47%, said they cooked the same meals year-round.

Aldi has also partnered with farmer and TV personality Harriet Cowan to encourage shoppers to buy more British-grown fruit and vegetables.

Ms Cowan said she wanted to highlight the role British farmers play in producing food for households.

“I’m passionate about highlighting the brilliant work British farmers do to bring high-quality food to our tables,” she said.