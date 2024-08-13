Aldi to invest £3 billion in British beef suppliers in next five years

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced it will invest £3 billion with its British beef farmers over the next five years.

The retailer said the investment was part of its "ongoing commitment to championing Great British quality and assisting UK producers".

It added that the investment would allow farmers to plan confidently and provide security for supply chains.

Part of this investment includes a five-year contract with its supply partner Kepak, providing a £260 million investment into their line of Aberdeen Angus beef.

The deal is also set to enhance the quality and range of beef available to customers.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said the UK farming community played a vital role in food supply chains.

She said: “As the UK’s largest British beef retailer, we’re proud of our long-term relationships with British farmers across the country.

“Our continued investment in British beef is in recognition of this and means we can continue to provide the best quality British products for our customers.”