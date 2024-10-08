Aldi to invest £30m in dairy sector as part of Arla partnership

Aldi has announced plans to invest over £30 million in dairy farmers over the next three and a half years via an enhanced partnership with Arla.

The partnership with the UK's largest dairy co-operative, set to run until mid 2027, aims to provide additional support to farmers, the retailer explained.

It said the focus of it would be to increase the dairy sector's sustainability, as well as to boost on-farm animal welfare practices.

This will be done via Arla’s FarmAhead™ Customer Partnership, which is a new initiative aimed at supporting efforts to drive reductions in on-farm emissions.

Through this programme, Aldi said it would partner in farming projects and innovation that aim to accelerate more sustainable farming practices and decarbonise dairy.

The retailer also announced that it has increased its investment in the Aldi Dairy Farm Partnership (ADFP) programme.

This will see the discounter cover 100% of Arla’s fresh milk supply, extending its support for UK farms from 25 to over 150.

Liz Fox, sustainability director at Aldi UK, said the strengthened partnership with Arla would allow the supermarket to better support its dairy farmer suppliers.

“This investment reflects our long-standing relationship with Arla and our dedication to delivering high-quality dairy products to our customers."