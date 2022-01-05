Aldi to recruit over 100 additional British suppliers in 2022

Aldi has unveiled plans to recruit over 100 new farmers and suppliers this year in a bid to accelerate its commitment to sourcing British.

The plan forms part of the retailer's push to further increase the number of products it sources from the UK across all product categories.

Aldi's fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream is already sourced from British suppliers, while more than 40% of fresh produce sold is also British.

The retailer is seeking to accelerate this commitment by increasing its spend with British suppliers by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.

It comes after the supermarket chain spent a total of £9 billion with UK companies last year.

Aldi says this latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses continue to grow with the supermarket and invest for the future.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK said: “We are incredibly proud of our support for British suppliers, and excited for our supply chain partners to grow with us.

"That’s why we’re now on the lookout for even more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses.”

Farmers interested in becoming a supplier with Aldi can find more information online.