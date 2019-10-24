Aldi unveils beef traceability programme for Scotch beef

DNA programmes strengthen the checks already in place to underpin the integrity of the Scotch Beef PGI brand

Aldi has introduced a new beef traceability programme which allows the retailer to match cuts of meat with the animal of origin.

The programme, DNA Traceback, works with the supply chain by matching the DNA of the beef product to the animal.

The move ensures the supermarket can display accurate levels of transparency and accountability for both the public and suppliers.

Aldi's Specially Selected Scotch Aberdeen Angus beef range will take part in the programme.







Beef can only be labelled Scotch when it is sourced from selected Scottish farms that adopt best practice regarding animal welfare and production methods.

Programmes such as DNA Traceback further strengthens the checks already in place to underpin the integrity of the Scotch Beef PGI brand.

Graham Nicolson, of Aldi Scotland said product transparency is becoming 'more important' to customers.

“By tracing our beef back to the farm and the animal of origin, we can ensure that the products we stock are produced to the highest quality and welfare standards

“From farm to fork, we believe it is important to provide this level of trust to our customers.”

Aldi isn't the first retailer to use such technology. Marks & Spencer launched a similar programme last year, which is backed by DNA sampling provided by Dublin-based tech company Identigen.

The retailer uses DNA sampling to trace its beef back to every farm and animal. A sample is taken from every animal from every farm that supplies M&S.