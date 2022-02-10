Aled Jones and Abi Reader handed top roles at NFU Cymru

Aled Jones has been unanimously elected to become the new president of NFU Cymru, with Abi Reader elected as the union's new deputy president.

The pair were elected at a meeting of NFU Cymru’s Welsh Council in Llandrindod Wells on Wednesday (9 February).

New president Aled Jones is an eighth-generation farmer who runs a pedigree herd of Holsteins with his son, Osian.

He has previously held positions across the industry, including the post of chairman of milk recording company Cattle Information Services (CIS) for seven years and being a trustee of Holstein UK for eight years.

Speaking on his aspirations for his time as president, Mr Jones said there had never been a more important time to represent farmers in Wales.

"We’re still establishing new markets outside of the European Union and the agricultural sector here in Wales will soon have its own specific Welsh policy.

"What I’d like to see during my term in office is to see us further increase membership of NFU Cymru.

"I’d like farmers who are not represented by a union to see the value of joining and the strength in numbers that gives us to stand up for Welsh agriculture."

Mr Jones said he would like the union to engage more with the public, particularly those people who had no current association with agriculture.

“I hope that during my time as NFU Cymru president that we’re able to... help to stoke their interest in the food they eat and where it comes from, because it’s something they require everyday of their lives.”

New deputy president Abi Reader is a third generation mixed farmer, farming in partnership with her parents and uncle in Wenvoe just outside Cardiff.

Goldsland Farm is home to 200 milking cows, 150 sheep, 90 beef cattle and 120 acres of arable.

She is a co-founder of Cows on Tour, an Open Farm Sunday host and a former NFU Cymru Wales Woman Farmer of the Year.

“I’m honoured to have been voted into this important role by my farming peers," Ms Reader said.

"During my term in office, my priority is to ensure the union effectively engages with the next generation of young farmers and that we work together to deliver a prosperous future for the tomorrow’s Welsh farmers.”

The pair paid tribute to outgoing NFU Cymru president John Davies for his "dedication to the union and for fighting the cause of Wales’ farmers".