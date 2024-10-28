All eight major supermarkets add 'buy British' button to websites

All of the UK's eight major supermarkets have added a ‘buy British’ button to their websites following a farming industry campaign.

Asda, the UK's third largest supermarket chain, is the latest to join the campaign on implementing ‘British’ and ‘Best of British’ sections online.

Supermarkets who have taken up the call to back farmers include Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi, Waitrose, the Co-op, Ocado and Tesco.

The move will allow shoppers to be able to identify British food more easily when doing their online shop.

It followed an open letter written by Conservative MP Dr Luke Evans to the chief executives of the country's eight major supermarkets.

He asked for a filter which would direct shoppers to homegrown food to help boost the economy and cut the UK’s carbon footprint.

The letter was was co-signed by 126 cross-party MPs, and echoed a long-standing NFU ask dating back to 2016.

The union's deputy president David Exwood said it was 'excellent' to see that all eight major British supermarkets had responded to the industry's call.

“We know from our independent research that the public want to buy more British food from retailers," he explained.

“Choosing to buy British is an endorsement of the great produce reared and grown by our farmers and growers and helps contribute towards the UK economy.

Alongside the 126 MPs, the campaign also attracted the support of more than 35,000 members of the public.

A new study published by the AHDB shows that public positivity towards British agriculture and trust in farming has hit a six year high.