All English farmers now able to seek Catchment Sensitive Farming advice

Farmers in England are now able to seek advice from Catchment Sensitive Farming (CSF) advisers following the expansion of the government's programme.

Advisers will provide confidential on-farm support and guidance to encourage uptake of new and existing agricultural schemes.

CSF advisers are also able to help farmers comply with regulation to deliver environmental gains.

The England-only initiative is led by Natural England, in partnership with Defra and the Environment Agency.

Since 2006, 24,000 farms have benefited from the advice, according to Natural England, helping farmers take more than 80,000 positive actions to reduce pollution.

Reductions in farm pollutants include nitrogen levels, which are down 4%, phosphorus levels, which have decreased by 8%, and a 12% reduction in sediment.

A survey of farmers who had contact with a CSF adviser early this year found that 83% agreed they were a person whose advice they could trust.

Jen Almond, director of national operations at Natural England, said the government was now rolling out CSF advice to all farmers in England.

"[This will] help them produce food in a way that protects our water, air and soil whilst minimising losses and maximising efficiencies," she said.

"Our advisers provide valuable advice on agricultural transition schemes and grants, natural flood management, and how sustainable farming practices can deliver the greatest environmental gains across the whole country.

"Advisers offer a range of support including signposting to relevant sources of advice, offering one-to-one tailored advice, including a visit from an agricultural specialist, or running group training and on-farm events."

CSF also works in partnership with other organisations including water companies, local authorities, trade bodies and environmental organisations.