All-female line of judges announced for Borderway Dairy Expo

The organisers of the industry event Borderway Dairy Expo have announced an all-female line up of judges from the US, UK and Canada.

Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) said the move would highlight the opportunities for women within dairy farming.

Molly Sloan from Lake Mills, Wisconsin, will judge the Holstein and Brown Swiss Shows, while Terri Packard from Maryland will judge the Jersey and Red & White classes.

Jane Arrell from Shropshire is the judge for the National British Friesian and Dairy Shorthorn classes, and Katie Davidson from Scotland is judging the Ayrshire Show.

Lastly, Marie Eve Veronneau from Quebec will be judging the International Showmanship Show at the Expo, which takes place on 11-12 March at Borderway Exhibition Centre, Carlisle.

Glyn Lucas, senior pedigree dairy auctioneer for H&H, welcomed the all-female panel of expert judges.

"It is a reflection of the calibre of the event, that we can attract leading lights of the international dairy industry to judge," he said.

"All of our judges are experts in their own special fields, and together they highlight the opportunities for women within dairy farming.”

Holstein Judge Molly Sloan is no stranger to Borderway Dairy Expo, having judged there in 2019. Renowned within the genetics industry, she has been the lead judge three times at World Dairy Expo and internationally at major shows in Australia, Brazil, France, UK, Peru, and Canada.

She has owned and worked with many top show animals, including her own All-American Holstein and Red & White Holstein nominations, and has her own small herd of elite genetic heifers.

She is currently Global Director of People Development & HR for the URUS Group, a dairy and beef holding company, where part of her focus is to develop training for global dairy producers.

Terri Packard is a 6th generation dairy farmer. She and her husband breed, develop, and market a select group of deep-pedigreed Holsteins and Jerseys from their farm in Boonsboro, Maryland.

She has served as official judge for the National Jersey Jug Futurity, officiated twice at Eastern State Exposition, and placed State Shows and State Fairs in twelve US states.

Jane Arrell has spent the last five years managing the prizewinning “Alderbarrow” herd until its recent dispersal.

Brought up on a dairy farm in Cheshire, Jane has been on the Holstein UK Judging Panel for over 20 years and has judged shows all over the UK and Ireland, including the regional section of the UK Premier Herd on numerous occasions.

She, her husband Phil and daughter Isla, have their own herd of Holsteins and Jerseys under the Thistlerose and Sweetpea prefixes.

The Ayrshire Show will be judged by Katie Davidson. Born and brought up on her family’s farm, home to Halmyre Urr Ayrshires and Glen Urr Ice Creams.

For the past 15 years Katie has worked in various roles in the dairy industry and travelled for 16 months, working with some elite herds both at home and in Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

As well as winning the Hugh Stevenson Memorial Award during her years of Ayrshire Young Breeders, Katie also enjoyed success at the All Britain All Breeds Calf Show, securing Ayrshire Showmanship Champion in 2005 and 2008.

Completing the all-female line up and judging the International Showmanship Show is Canada’s Marie Eve Veronneau. From Coaticook, Quebec she is the co-owner of the Philmardo prizewinning herd’s Ferme Philmardo, with her brother Dominic and father Phillipe.

Marie Eve has worked and showed with some of the best herds in North America including Provetaz, Piedmont, Lookout, Lexis, Arethusa, and Petitclerc; as well as showing in Australia, Italy, Switzerland, and Argentina.