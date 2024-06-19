All MSPs vote to back legislation changing farming support

MSPs have overwhelmingly backed legislation that will transform how the Scottish government supports farming and food production.

The Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill is set to become law after the backing from all MSPs, with none voting against it.

It aims to encourage farmers and crofters to produce food more sustainably, while supporting them to do work which benefits the environment.

The Scottish government said the post-Brexit legislation would allow for a new framework of payments that "is responsive to the sector’s needs".

BPS payments in Scotland will be unchanged for next year, although new conditions will be rolled out. It will then end in 2026, with new support in force in 2027.

The Scottish government said its new bill would also drive support for rural communities, the economy, and for land management and the environment.

Responding to the bill's passing, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said Scottish agriculture was 'vital to our economy'.

"Our vision for agriculture sets out how the government will support farming and food production in Scotland to become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

“The bill provides a future framework that will help deliver this, supporting farmers to meet our immediate and long-term food needs sustainably and to adapt to new opportunities and challenges.

"It will enable the delivery of support schemes that will ensure that agriculture continues to play its part in cutting emissions, mitigating climate change, enhancing nature and biodiversity, together with food production."