All things grass to come under spotlight at virtual event

All things grass will come under the spotlight at an upcoming conference looking at the science and practice of rotational grazing.

Farmers and experts will discuss the use of rotational grazing in different environments; how to plan, start and monitor this form of grazing; and the science behind the practice.

The Graze Debate will take place over four days from 15 February, and is aimed at those wishing to start rotational grazing.

The virtual initiative follows on from the first successful event held in November 2019.

On the first evening, farmers Tom Stobart from Penrith, James Drummond from Northumberland and Colina Humphrey from Stirling, will talk about how they got started with rotational grazing.

They will explain their different approaches to suit their land and objectives, and the challenges they have faced.

It will be followed by a session on 16 February, led by consultants Poppy Frater, Daniel Stout and Lorna Galloway from SAC Consulting, part of Scotland's Rural College (SRUC).

They will look at the subject of setting up rotational grazing systems; sourcing and planning the infrastructure; and how to monitor, manage and adapt to the system.

The third evening on Wednesday 17 February will feature four experts talking about the science behind rotational grazing.

Poppy Frater, Sheep and Grassland Specialist at SAC Consulting, said: “Rotational Grazing has proven benefits to reduce the feeding and fertiliser costs for livestock and maximise production per hectare.

“It is great to have the opportunity to bring together this wealth of experience and practical knowledge to help farmers apply rotational grazing with confidence.

“The sessions, which will be delivered through Zoom, are designed to provide ample time for speaker interactions.”

The final evening on Thursday 18 February will offer a chance to talk about all things grass with the SAC Consulting team.

Each session will run from 7-9pm with time for questions and answers at the end of the evening.