Alok Sharma gains insight into farming's net zero goal

The farm visit provided the Secretary of State with an insight into the farming industry's environmental ambitions

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has visited a farm in North Wales to gain insight into British farming's net zero emissions ambition.

The visit was hosted by farmer Llyr Jones, whose 1,600-acre sheep, beef and egg farm near Corwen produces renewable energy to satisfy its energy needs, exporting the surplus power to the grid.

As part of his visit to Derwydd Farm, the Secretary of State for Business was also able to learn about the scale of work carried out on the farm as part of the Glastir agri-environment scheme.

This has helped Mr Jones create habitats for wildlife, tree planting, and protecting some 30 acres of peatland.







During his visit on Tuesday (4 August), Mr Sharma planted an apple tree as an example of the environmental work the agricultural sector carries out to sequester carbon.

The event also saw NFU Cymru launch a new document which sets out that farmers are part of the solution to climate change.

NFU Cymru President John Davies presented the report to the Secretary of State, who also holds the role of nominated President for COP26, as part of the on farm meeting.

Mr Davies said: "Llyr’s farm is just one of a wide network of farms across Wales who are harnessing innovation to reduce emissions and produce climate friendly food.

"These businesses are net zero leaders not just in the respect of farming, but in a wider business context.”

Mr Sharma welcomed the industry's commitment to reach net zero by 2040: “I was pleased to visit Jones’ farm and see first hand the actions being taken to mitigate climate change and support nature."

Llyr Jones added that his aim was to 'positively influence' the carbon impact of his farming business.

"I hope Mr Sharma enjoyed his visit to my hill farm and that what he has seen shows him that our industry has a vital role to play in the climate change challenge now and in the future."