Alternative quarantine rules sought for seasonal Xmas workers

The NFU is seeking evidence for alternative quarantine arrangements for seasonal poultry workers amid the possibility of disruption in the lead up to Christmas.

Turkey producers who provide for the Christmas market are expecting issues if EU workers have to quarantine for 14 days before they can commence work.

In an effort to secure alternative arrangements for such seasonal workers, the NFU has been in talks with Defra.

Further information is now required from affected producers to help demonstrate why government intervention is needed.







The NFU has set out numerous questions that affected businesses should answer in as much detail as possible.

"The intention is to share the information collected to help support a case for alternative quarantine arrangements for seasonal poultry workers," the NFU said.

"While we will continue to work hard to ensure officials are aware of the consequences if alternative arrangements for seasonal poultry workers are not sought promptly, we are all also mindful of the fact there are public health considerations at play here.

"While we hope for a positive outcome, members should be considering their own contingency plans if access to European workers without a quarantine period on arrival is not granted."

Information must be sent to NFUPoultry@nfu.org.uk no later than 12:00BST on Monday 12 October.