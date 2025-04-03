Amazon confirms launch date of Clarkson's Farm fourth series

Amazon Prime has announced the launch date of the eagerly awaited fourth series of its hit show Clarkson's Farm.

The popular reality series follows former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson as he tackles new challenges at Diddly Squat Farm.

In the upcoming season, Clarkson takes on the role of a pub landlord while pursuing his vision of a farm-to-fork restaurant.

The new series will also highlight the struggles of British farmers, including rising operational costs.

The eight-part season will release in stages: four episodes on 23 May, followed by two on 30 May and the final two on 6 June.

Clarkson, now a vocal advocate for farmers, recently joined a protest in London against the government’s proposed inheritance tax on farms.

Prime Video's official synopsis reads: "Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone.

"In Kaleb’s absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track and comes up with an idea.

"Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop.

"All he needs to do is buy a pub. However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either.

"Jeremy faces obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past."