Amazon confirms launch date of Clarkson's Farm second series

Amazon has confirmed the highly anticipated second series of Clarkson’s Farm will launch on 10 February 2023.

The series shows another year in the life of Diddly Squat farm as Britain’s best-known but least qualified farmer Jeremy Clarkson returns with his rag-tag band of agricultural associates.

Amazon says the second series will see the introduction of new animals and crops to the farm, as well as Jeremy’s dealings with the local council as he attempts to diversify his operation with a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Kaleb will yet again save the day on numerous occasions.

Viewers can expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm as Jeremy aims to expand his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team.

These include tractor driver Kaleb, stone wall favourite Gerald, advisor ‘Cheerful’ Charlie, Jeremy’s better-half-turned-farm-shop-keeper Lisa and more.

Fans have been awaiting news on the latest instalment as the first series of Clarkson’s Farm won over both critics and audiences to become the smash hit of the summer.

Audiences can also look forward to plenty more action from the farm as production has started on the third series.

Announcing the news, Clarkson said: “I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm.

"I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy.”