Amber wildfire alert issued for Dorset and Wiltshire

An amber wildfire alert has been issued for the counties of Dorset and Wiltshire, with local farmers there told to take 'extra care' when working in the fields.

Unseasonal warm and dry weather is set to continue, leading Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service to issue a wildfire alert for the region, the first this year.

An amber alert means that, should a wildfire be experienced, it could spread quickly and easily due to the dry conditions.

The risk is greatest on large areas of open land, such as heathlands, farmland, fields and even cliffsides, the fire and rescue service said.

It has urged farmers to "take extra care, as sparks from hot machinery could easily lead to a field catching fire".

Farmers should keep their machinery well maintained, it added, and to follow advice on staying fire safe, which can be found online.

Landowners and land managers are also advised to be prepared for fires, by ensuring that fire breaks are cut and well maintained, with any cut grasses and vegetation removed from the site.

"We ask everyone enjoying our beautiful countryside and coastline to take extra care and be vigilant with anything that could lead to a fire starting," group manager Jason Moncrieff said.

“Dealing with wildfires is incredibly resource-intensive, and some can take days – and even weeks – to bring under control.

"Alongside the devastating impact on the countryside, such fires are also very costly, and yet they can be prevented if people heed the warnings and take care."