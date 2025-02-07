Andrew Connon elected NFU Scotland's new president

Andrew Connon has been elected as NFU Scotland's new president following the resignation of Martin Kennedy, who led the union for four years.

Mr Connon, who was previously vice president, was voted in for a two-year term during NFU Scotland's council meeting, held in Glasgow on Friday (7 February).

The Aberdeenshire farmer said it was an 'incredible honour' to have been elected, but admitted there were 'difficult and challenging times ahead'.

He said: "I promise that I will do my utmost to serve Scotland’s farmers and crofters to the best of my ability, striving to meet the incredible high standards of those who have held this post before me.

“I have been given a clear mandate by members to represent them, and we are honoured to carry their message forward.

"I believe we have a top table team, who, backed by the members, staff and secretaries have the vision to deliver a sustainable and profitable future for Scotland’s farmers and crofters and the generations to come."

Mr Connon farms near Ellon in Aberdeenshire on 370 acres where the main enterprises involve finishing cattle, breeding and finishing sheep, and spring barley.

He is a long-standing member of NFU Scotland New Deer Branch and a former branch chair.

He also represented the North East Regional Board for several years, elected vice-chair (2017) and chair (2020).

In February 2021, Mr Connon was elected NFU Scotland vice-president. He was re-elected in February 2023 and was unchallenged in February 2024.

During his speech at the council meeting today, Mr Connon paid tributes to NFU Scotland's previous president, Martin Kennedy.

He said: “My predecessor has been an incredible servant for Scottish agriculture and his passion and commitment make him an incredibly tough act to follow."

At the council meeting, the vote for NFU Scotland's two vice presidential posts saw Duncan Macalister and Robert Neill elected.