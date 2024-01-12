Anger as NI's Department of Agriculture told to fix IT issues 'urgently'

Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has been told to fix their IT systems 'urgently' as issues are preventing farmers from completing essential forms.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said it had received 'many complaints from frustrated members' warning that DAERA’s IT system was 'not working to full capacity'.

This was preventing farmers and agriculture agents from completing essential forms, the union said.

It has called for farmers in the province to be given extensions and flexibility for any impending deadlines.

"This level of service is completely unacceptable," said UFU president David Brown, adding that the issue was creating additional stress and pressure for farmers.

“DAERA continually expects farmers to work to deadlines, and yet, if the farmer narrowly misses the timescale, they are hit with heavy penalties regardless of the reason why.

“DAERA have spent millions on this system and yet it is still not fit for purpose."

IT issues have been reported surrounding Northern Ireland's Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) since its implementation several months ago.

Marts are also having difficulties with the new IT system, with delays in entering cattle information into the system still ongoing for many.

The UFU has demanded a full explanation on the timescale for getting these IT problems and what procedures DAERA will implement.

Mr Brown urged farmers experiencing issues to visit their local DAERA direct office and 'demand solutions and better IT service'.

He said: "Our members have been extremely patient and have done their best to tolerate what could once be called ‘teething problems’, but we have long past that point.

"Many farmers received out of office emails when they enquired about the issues which is unacceptable considering how important the online information is to meeting deadlines set by DAERA.”