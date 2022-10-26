Anglesey brothers awarded Welsh Dairy Stockperson of Year Award

Anglesey dairy farming brothers Sion and Gareth Roberts have been announced as the winners of this year's Welsh Dairy Stockperson of the Year Award.

The Roberts, from Bodorgan, were awarded the NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual title at this week's Welsh Dairy Show, which returned after a three year absence.

The competition, now in its ninth year, recognises the contribution a good stockperson can make to a dairy enterprise, as well as the wider Welsh dairy industry.

The brothers, who farm 480 dairy cows and followers and produce approximately five million litres of milk, have grown the family business significantly.

The family have overseen a large expenditure on infrastructure in recent years, replacing their old parlour with a new rotary parlour.

This has also meant that milking times have lessened, helping with the well-being of the family.

The Roberts have diversified and now have a milk vending machine, and they also welcome schools on to the farm regularly for educational visits.

Sion and Gareth work together to complete and manage all aspects of managing the dairy herd, the milking, feeding, breeding, housing and health management.

They liaise proactively with their nutritionist and vets to ensure the welfare of animals on the farm is kept to a very high standard to ensure optimum milk production. They are also working on reducing their antibiotic usage.

Speaking after the presentation, NFU Cymru Dairy Board Chair Abi Reader said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to Sion and Gareth on winning this award.

"Sion and Gareth’s passion for their work, their determination to drive the business forward and embrace new technologies, along with their eagerness to invite school children on to the farm to tell the Welsh farming story, meant that they stood out during the judging process.

"They join some illustrious company in being awarded the Welsh Dairy Stockperson of the Year title and this win is thoroughly deserved.”

Rhys Williams, NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Group Secretary, added: "Sion and Gareth demonstrated their passion for new technologies and their diversification shows they are planning for the future.”