Anglian Water's Farm Innovation Grant soon opens for applications

Anglian Water is set to offer support to farmers in the East of England as part of its Farm Innovation Grant, with applications opening next week.

First launched three years ago, the grant aims to develop new and innovative solutions towards local raw water quality challenges in priority catchments.

The maximum grant rate is of £7,500 per holding, used to help farmers trial new approaches, change practices and/or scale up ideas to be incorporated into business as usual.

Last year, the fund supported over 45 projects, delivering over £1m to farmers across the region.

Richard Heady, a Milton Keynes based farmer said: “Funding from the grant allowed me to buy a stubble rake for my farm which I’ve been able to use to rake in the cover crops into my fields.

"These will help lock any nutrients into the soil that have been left in from the previous crop and reduce the need for expensive and harmful pesticides.

"The risk of soil, nutrients and pesticides washing down the field towards the nearby watercourse will be reduced.”

Anglian Water is also working with farmers to introduce an additional 1,000 hectares of subsidised cover crops across the region.

Now in its second year, this scheme offers funds for farmers to help towards the cost of cover crop seed.

Chris Hewis, catchment advisor for Anglian Water, urged farmers in the region to participate in both schemes.

“Schemes like this mean we can support farmers, providing them with local initiatives to aid food production, water resources and environmental protection - ultimately a positive for both our customers and the environment.”