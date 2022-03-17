Angus arable farm extending to 329-acres now on market

Savills is marketing one of the first commercially equipped farming enterprises to be launched in Scotland this year, following a buoyant market in 2021.

Gilrivie, Tayock and Langley Park Farms in Angus lie adjacent to each other on the northern shore of the Montrose Basin, an area famed for its rich soil and agricultural heritage.

Extending to around 329 areas in total, the farming unit is centred around a practical farmhouse, which Savills says is well suited to a working farming family.

The farms are well equipped with an extensive range of farm buildings with storage for grain and 4,000 tonnes of potatoes.

In addition there are machinery stores and a range of traditional outbuildings at both Gilrivie and Tayock.

(Photo: Savills)

The land extends to 329 acres made up of 302 arable acres, six acres of pasture and 20.68 acres of tracks, steadings and other.

The current rotation is based around spring barley and salad potatoes, Savills explains.

In the past a wider range of arable crops have been grown including winter wheat and oil seed rape.

(Photo: Savills)

There is also a successful self service farm shop which sells home grown produce, as well as produce from other local suppliers.

Chris Thomson for Savills said: “Collectively, these three units in Angus, a county famed for the quality of its land, are highly productive.

"With a good farmhouse, further residential properties which could generate additional income, as well as a substantial range of farm buildings, they are likely to attract strong interest, particularly given the limited amount of farmland currently available.

"Demand is likely to come from Scottish farmers as well as those from Northern Ireland and south of the border, as farming families aspire to acquire high quality land to protect their businesses for the future.”

The farming enterprise is sale as a whole, for offers over £3.75 million.